Tuneable catalysis: Solving the particle size puzzle

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:20 Hits: 3

Chemical reactions can be studied at different levels: At the level of individual atoms and molecules, new compounds can be designed. At the level of tiny particles on the nano and micrometer scale, one can understand how catalyst materials influence chemical reactions. Now it is possible to connect all levels from the microscopic to the macroscopic level in order to describe a technologically important chemical reaction under realistic conditions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211027122059.htm