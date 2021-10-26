Advancing agriculture threatens the livelihoods of forest-dependent people

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Forest-dependent people living across the Gran Chaco have been put on the map for the first time. As agribusiness expands into the dry forest on which they rely, the impact of that expansion on them has been difficult to document because their homesteads are dotted over 1 million km2. But now an international team of researchers has used high resolution satellite imagery to systematically identify these homesteads across this vast area.

