Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:21 Hits: 3

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia in Western societies and it is estimated that 24 million people worldwide have this condition. Researchers have managed to reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease in mice by administering drugs currently used to treat hypertension and inflammation in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211027122112.htm