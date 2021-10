Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:19 Hits: 3

Biological cells invest much of their resources into the production of enzymes, which catalyze the conversion of substrates into products. An international team of bioinformaticians and biophysicists discovered that these processes are most efficient at a certain relationship between the intracellular enzyme and substrate concentrations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211027121958.htm