Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 15:19 Hits: 6

The Biden administration will move to rescind two Trump-era rollbacks of protections for endangered species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced Tuesday.The first of the two rules, announced in December , would have curtailed the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/578464-biden-administration-moves-to-undo-two-trump-era-endangered-species