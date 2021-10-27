The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Brain connectivity is lower in adults with PTSD or a history of sexual abuse

Category: Environment Hits: 1

A study has found that adults with maltreatment-related posttraumatic stress disorder or a history of sexual abuse have lower brain connectivity in the attention systems known as the ventral and dorsal attention network. These networks enable us to shift attention from external events to a specific task. The team also found that oxytocin, a hormone associated with social affiliation as well as stress response, increases brain connectivity in those systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211027121948.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version