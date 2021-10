Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Global leaders attending the United Nations climate summit beginning Sunday face a number of key issues as they seek ways to preserve the planet’s future.At the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, known as COP26, they’ll work on the next steps to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/578627-3-issues-to-watch-at-climate-summit