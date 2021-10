Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 22:29 Hits: 7

Democrats are poised to spend at least $500 billion on climate in their spending package — indicating a smaller top-line cut than other programs in the reconciliation bill. During The Hill’s A More Perfect Union event on Tuesday, White House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/578603-white-house-plans-for-500b-for-climate-in-democratic-spending-bill