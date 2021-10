Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 17:59 Hits: 2

Researchers report an uncanny resemblance between the superconductivity of magic graphene and that of high temperature superconductors. Magic graphene may hold the key to unlocking new mechanisms of superconductivity, including high temperature superconductivity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211020135912.htm