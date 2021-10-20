Zapping untreated water gets rid of more waterborne viruses

Articles

Using sophisticated microscopy and computational analysis, researchers have now validated the merit of a water purification technology that uses electricity to remove and inactivate an assortment of waterborne viruses. They said the yet-to-be-implemented water purification strategy could add another level of safety against pathogens that cause gastrointestinal ailments and other infections in humans.

