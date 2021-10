Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 15:36 Hits: 15

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday that his country will aim to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2060,though he noted that hydrocarbons were still important, Reuters reported.Prince Mohammed also noted that by 2030...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/578144-saudi-arabia-eyes-2060-for-timeline-to-achieve-net-zero