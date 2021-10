Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 21:58 Hits: 12

The Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced Friday there are around 10,000 sequoia trees that will need to be removed from the area in California.The trees have been weakened either from age, drought, disease, wildfires or a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/578166-10k-sequoia-trees-require-removal-in-california-following-wildfires