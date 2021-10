Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 16:10 Hits: 11

History's greatest couples rely on communication to make them so strong their power cannot be denied. But that's not just true for people, it's also true for lasers. According to new research from the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, adding two lasers together as a sort of optical 'it couple' promises to make wireless communications faster and more secure than ever before.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211021121055.htm