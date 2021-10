Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 17:14 Hits: 6

More than 60 congressional Democrats are calling for the party's massive spending bill, which is still under negotiation, to pass a “climate test” with strong emissions reductions ahead of a major global climate conference in Scotland.“Before...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/578037-dozens-of-democrats-call-for-spending-bill-to-pass-climate-test