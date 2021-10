Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 01:24 Hits: 6

A California regulator proposed a statewide ban Thursday on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of schools, homes, and hospitals in order to protect public health, The Associated Press reported. It's the latest effort from the...

