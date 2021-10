Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 21:16 Hits: 6

Democrats say they are determined to deliver bold climate action in the social spending bill being crafted in the House and Senate even without a key program that drew opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).The loss of the Clean Electricity...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/577667-democrats-say-theyre-committed-to-reducing-emissions-in-biden-plan