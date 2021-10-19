New study calls for mitigation, monitoring of common grease-proofing food packaging chemicals

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021

A scientist is calling for a better understanding of the health ramifications of ubiquitous 'grease proofing' chemicals that have been used for decades. A new study based on a symposium involving scientists at public and private institutions strikes an urgent tone on the need for new and better ways to detect and mitigate this class of chemical compounds, collectively known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

