Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 19:41 Hits: 8

The Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee appeared poised to advance the nomination of the National Park Service’s first Native American director, and the agency's first permanent director in four years, at a hearing Tuesday.Charles...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/577433-senate-poised-to-advance-first-permanent-national-parks-chief-since