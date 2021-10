Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 10:31 Hits: 1

The world has not yet been able to safeguard ecosystems that are key to the well-being of humanity, the United Nations biodiversity chief has said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cop15-countries-debate-new-biodiversity-plan/a-59468114?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss