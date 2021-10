Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 14:00 Hits: 1

A research team led by Dr Karen Wing Yee YUEN, Associate Professor from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), revealed the mechanism of artificial chromosome (AC) formation in the embryos of the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans, a 1-mm long, transparent nematode.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211018100040.htm