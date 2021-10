Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 15:24 Hits: 1

Are animals born to seek rewards or avoid punishment? Researchers found that mice have pre-programmed neurons and circuits that process 'positive' and 'negative' stimuli. Their findings may be useful for studying neurological and psychiatric disorders in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211018112453.htm