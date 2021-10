Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 15:25 Hits: 2

Over the last few decades, scientists have discovered that long-term calorie restriction provides a wealth of benefits in animals. Researchers have largely assumed that reduced food intake drove these benefits by reprogramming metabolism. But a new study finds that reduced calorie intake alone is not enough; fasting is essential for mice to derive full benefit.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211018112513.htm