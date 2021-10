Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 15:25 Hits: 1

A study suggests our brains are not optimized to calculate the shortest possible route when navigating on foot. Instead, pedestrians use vector-based navigation, choosing 'pointiest' paths that point most directly toward their destination, even if the routes are longer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211018112523.htm