Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 20:14 Hits: 1

An appropriations bill unveiled Monday by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) would increase funds for the Interior Department and other environmental agencies by $6 billion compared to 2021 levels.The 2022 bill would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/577254-democratic-appropriations-bills-would-increase-environmental