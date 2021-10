Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 21:40 Hits: 1

The massive columns of smoke generated by a nuclear war would alter the world's climate for years and devastate the ozone layer, endangering both human health and food supplies, new research shows. The international study draws on newly developed computer climate modeling techniques to paint an even grimmer picture of a global nuclear war's aftermath than previous analyses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211013174023.htm