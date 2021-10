Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021

While gobies aren't the only fish with camouflage abilities, new research shows that their colour change is influenced by their social context: they transform faster and better when alone. This is likely an adaptive, stress response to perceived threat from predators - with possible application to other camouflaging species.

