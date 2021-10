Articles

Thursday, 14 October 2021

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry conceded there was likely to be a “gap” between the commitments nations make at an international climate summit in Glasgow next month and the emissions cuts that are necessary to prevent catastrophic global warming...

