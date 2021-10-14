Shedding light on mysterious jellyfish diets

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021

Jellyfish have voracious appetites, and they aren't considered the most selective eaters. Almost anything that gets stuck to their tentacles winds up in the gelatinous sack that they use to digest their food. This 'take what comes' feeding strategy has clouded our understanding of which foods jellyfish survive on and how they fit in food webs. However, new research using two biochemical tools, stable isotopes and fatty acids, are beginning to unlocking the secrets of jellyfish feeding.

