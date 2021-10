Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 20:43 Hits: 0

A coalition of federal agencies on Thursday warned that hackers are targeting the water and wastewater treatment sectors, strongly recommending that organizations take steps to protect themselves. In a joint advisory, the FBI, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/576835-agencies-warn-of-cyber-threats-to-water-wastewater-systems