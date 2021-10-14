The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Expansion of wind and solar power too slow to stop climate change

The production of renewable energy is increasing every year. But after analyzing the growth rates of wind and solar power in 60 countries, researchers conclude that virtually no country is moving sufficiently fast to avoid global warming of 1.5°C or even 2°C. The article "National growth dynamics of wind and solar power compared to the growth required for global climate targets" was published in the journal Nature Energy, written by Aleh Cherp, Vadim Vinichenko, Jale Tosun, Joel A.Gordon and Jessica Jewell.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211014141949.htm

