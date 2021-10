Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 18:38 Hits: 1

Pennsylvania would be the first major fossil fuel producer to join RGGI, and it poses a crucial test of how the program might affect energy prices as the state seeks to cut emissions, experts say.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/13/pennsylvania-fossil-fuel-rggi-515931