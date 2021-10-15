Ultrafast magnetism: heating magnets, freezing time

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 22:42 Hits: 1

Magnetic solids can be demagnetized quickly with a short laser pulse, and there are already so-called HAMR (Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording) memories on the market that function according to this principle. However, the microscopic mechanisms of ultrafast demagnetization remain unclear. Now, a team has developed a new method at BESSY II to quantify one of these mechanisms and applied it to the rare-earth element Gadolinium, whose magnetic properties are caused by electrons on both the 4f and the 5d shells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211015184222.htm