Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 22:42 Hits: 4

Ocean warming caused by anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions will prompt many species of marine plankton to seek out new habitats, in some cases as a matter of survival. Researchers expect many organisms to head to the poles and form new communities -- with unforeseeable consequences for marine food webs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211015184247.htm