Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 22:42 Hits: 2

In the early solar system, a 'protoplanetary disk' of dust and gas rotated around the sun and eventually coalesced into the planets we know today. A new study suggests that a mysterious gap existed within this disk around 4.567 billion years ago, and likely shaped the composition of the solar system's infant planets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211015184250.htm