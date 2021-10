Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 06:46 Hits: 1

Political and business leaders have committed more than $400 billion to the expansion of renewable and clean energy, the UN announced. They also vowed to dramatically expand access to electricity in developing nations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/world-leaders-pledge-400-billion-to-boost-clean-energy-and-renewables/a-59305065?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss