Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 12:32 Hits: 1

Denmark is expecting Germany to be a key market for its green energy. "Germany will need all the renewable energy it can get," the country's environment minister said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/denmark-eyes-germany-among-top-wind-farm-clients/a-59456593?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss