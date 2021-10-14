The World is Watching: Will the US be a Leader?

Articles

Written by Molly Rauch

In just two short weeks, the US will once again join the global community at the Conference of Parties (or “COP”) in Glasgow, Scotland. This international meeting will mark the US’s return to the Paris Climate Agreement — after the previous administration summarily withdrew the US from the global response to climate change.

All eyes will be on the US. Why? Because we are the nation responsible for the most cumulative climate pollution. Will we take leadership of this urgent problem? After this year of intensifying fires, heat, droughts, storms, and floods, as well as a decisive report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the urgency of climate action has never been clearer.

In light of the upcoming COP, it’s especially meaningful that the US Congress is currently negotiating the Build Back Better Act. This budget reconciliation package includes many inspiring and critical climate and health provisions that will help protect our children’s health and future. What’s more, the Build Back Better Act includes direct investments in communities that are disproportionately impacted by pollution.

Right now, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make historic investments in addressing the climate crisis. The Build Back Better Act can help put us on track to a stable climate — but only if Congress commits to keeping these climate investments in the final bill.

As Congress negotiates the final version of the Build Back Better Act, please join me in telling Congress that moms want a bold ambitious Build Back Better Act that addresses the climate crisis, promotes equity, and creates clean energy jobs.

Let’s show the world that we care about our children’s health and future.

Tell Congress: Cut Climate Pollution Now

