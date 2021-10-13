NRDC: North Carolina Gov. Cooper Secures a Big Advance on Climate from Republican-Led Legislature

RALEIGH, NC -- Today Governor Cooper signed HB951, a bill that was previously a give-away to Duke Energy and the fracked gas industry, but has since undergone intense revisions that will provide a pathway to address climate change. The bill now accelerates the shuttering of uneconomic coal-fired power plants and does not commit to new fracked gas build out, leading the way to significant potential expanded job opportunities for large-scale solar and other renewable energy sources in the state.

Following is reaction from Luis Martinez, Director of Southeast Energy for the Climate & Clean Energy Program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Proving that effective bipartisanship is possible, Governor Cooper’s signature on HB951 is an important move for North Carolina and the country as we try to address the climate crisis at-hand. North Carolina is the first state with a Republican-controlled legislature to codify such rigorous climate targets, which include 70% reductions in power-sector carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

“While HB951 is a big step forward, the bill also has flaws and more must be done to protect North Carolina’s low-income residents. From here, we will engage in every step of the process — particularly before the North Carolina Utilities Commission — to ensure progress on the carbon reductions and clean energy required by the bill and to ensure that we reduce the energy burden for low-income North Carolinians.”

For more information, read the NRDC blog by Luis Martinez, Jossie Steinberg, and Sam Whillans: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/luis-martinez/carolina-climate-our-minds

