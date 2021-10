Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 17:07 Hits: 0

The pandemic-related drop in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 was likely the largest on record in a single year, but how our recovery might affect future emissions is less clear. New modeling examines alternative scenarios and how they could impact climate mitigation targets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211012130727.htm