Personality traits linked to hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 22:57 Hits: 1

New research found that changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer's disease are often visible early on in individuals with personality traits associated with the condition. The study focused on two traits previously linked to the risk of dementia: neuroticism, which measures a predisposition for negative emotions, and conscientiousness, which measures the tendency to be careful, organized, goal-directed and responsible.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211012185709.htm