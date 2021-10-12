The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Selective promiscuity,’ chaperones and the secrets of cellular health

A team of researchers has announced a major new advance in understanding how our genetic information eventually translates into functional proteins -- one of the building blocks of human life. The research elucidates how chaperones display 'selective promiscuity' for the specific proteins -- their 'clients' -- they serve. This property enables them to play an essential role in maintaining healthy cells and is a step forward in understanding the origins of a host of human illnesses, from cancer to ALS.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211012185717.htm

