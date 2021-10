Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 22:47 Hits: 1

While food insecurity rates have significantly dropped in the U.S, hunger-related needs remain over 55 percent above pre-pandemic levels.The Associated Press analyzed hundreds of records from food banks nationwide and found that notable declines in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/576446-food-insecurity-above-pre-pandemic-levels-despite-decline-ap