Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 23:01 Hits: 3

The Greek island of Crete was hit by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.The undersea earthquake occurred around midday on the island and was followed by aftershock earthquakes of 4.1 magnitude and 4.6 magnitude, according to the Geodynamic...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/576447-greek-island-of-crete-hit-by-63-magnitude-earthquake