The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A rare feat: Material protects against both biological and chemical threats

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers have developed a versatile composite fabric that can deactivate both biological threats, such as the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and chemical threats, such as those used in chemical warfare. A material that is effective against both classes of threats is rare. The new material also is reusable. It can be restored to its original state after the fabric has been exposed to threats by a simple bleach treatment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211008160453.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version