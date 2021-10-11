The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Unraveling the mystery of touch

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers uncover mechanism that underlies the exquisite sensitivity of certain skin surfaces. The analysis, conducted in mice, reveals that the higher sensitivity of certain regions of the skin stems from a greater number of and stronger connections between neurons in these regions and corresponding brain areas that receive signals from them. The findings set the stage for better understanding the mechanisms that underlie abnormalities of touch seen in certain neurodevelopmental disorders in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211011110839.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version