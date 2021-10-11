Unraveling the mystery of touch

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 15:08 Hits: 2

Researchers uncover mechanism that underlies the exquisite sensitivity of certain skin surfaces. The analysis, conducted in mice, reveals that the higher sensitivity of certain regions of the skin stems from a greater number of and stronger connections between neurons in these regions and corresponding brain areas that receive signals from them. The findings set the stage for better understanding the mechanisms that underlie abnormalities of touch seen in certain neurodevelopmental disorders in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211011110839.htm