Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 17:58 Hits: 4

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office is denying a report that the Arizona Democrat wants to cut $100 billion in climate-related money from Democrats’ spending bill.The New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter, that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/576222-sinemas-office-denies-report-that-she-wants-to-cut-100b-in-climate