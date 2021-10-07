Planned home birth presents little risk where midwifery is well-integrated

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:06 Hits: 0

In the state of Washington, a planned home birth with a licensed midwife is just as safe as a birth at a licensed birth center. Researchers arrived at this conclusion after analyzing outcomes of more than 10,000 community births in Washington state between 2015 and 2020. Birth setting had no association with increased risk for either parent or baby, despite the American Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' position that birth is safest at a hospital or an accredited birth center.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007170626.htm