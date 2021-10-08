The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new framework for protecting mental health in cities

People who live in cities face many challenges that threaten their mental health. In countries in which relatively higher numbers of people live in cities, depression, anxiety and addiction are generally more common. Amid the increasing incidence of common mental disorders and ongoing urbanization around the world, there is an urgent need to better understand the dynamic interplay between these areas.

