Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 14:10 Hits: 0

Flakes of paint could be one of the most abundant type of microplastic particles in the ocean, new research has suggested. Through a range of surveys conducted across the North Atlantic Ocean, scientists estimated that each cubic meter of seawater contained an average of 0.01 paint flakes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211007101007.htm