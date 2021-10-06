The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Years of exposure to air pollution and road traffic noise may raise heart failure risk

A study including more than 22,000 female nurses in Denmark evaluated exposure over 15-20 years to air pollution and road traffic noise to evaluate the impact on heart failure. Exposure to small particulate matter and road traffic noise over three years was associated with an increased risk for heart failure. The risks were greater among women who were former smokers or women who had high blood pressure.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/10/211006080556.htm

